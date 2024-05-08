Rajasthan records maximum temperature at 46 degrees Celsius

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Most areas of Rajasthan are experiencing scorching heat where the day's maximum temperature was recorded at 46 degrees Celsius in Barmer on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heat waves in many areas of the state in the next few days.

According to the Meteorological Center in Jaipur, the maximum temperature was recorded above 40 degrees Celsius at many places during the day. Barmer recorded 46 degrees Celsius, 45.5 degrees in Jalore, 45.4 degrees in Phalodi, 45.2 degrees in Jaisalmer and Ganganagar each, 45.0 degrees in Jodhpur, 44.6 degrees in Kota and Bikaner, 44.1 degrees in Banasthali, 44.0 degrees Celsius in Sangaria. During this period, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in the hilly area of Mount Abu at 34 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius in the capital Jaipur.

According to the Meteorological Center, the severe heat and heat waves will continue in the state for a few more days and the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours.

On May 9, there is a possibility of intense heat waves at some places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions. During this period, there is a possibility of heat waves in the Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions and is likely to continue in Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on May 10.

Due to a new western disturbance becoming active from May 10-11, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain in some parts of the state. Thunderstorm activities are likely to continue in some parts on May 11 and 13 at some places along with storms with a speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. With this, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. PTI AG HIG HIG