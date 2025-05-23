Rajasthan reels from severe heat

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) Severe heat continued to batter Rajasthan on Friday, with Jaisalmer recording the highest maximum temperature of 48 degrees Celsius.

Most parts of Rajasthan, especially in its western parts, have been reeling from severe heat for several days.

The Met office said the spell of severe heat would continue.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 47.5 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 46.2 degrees in Bikaner, 45.7 degrees in Pilani and 45.6 degrees Celsius in Churu.

Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office, there is a strong possibility of high night temperatures in some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner division and Shekhawati region of western Rajasthan for the next two to three days.

Due to the activation of eastern winds, there is a possibility of strong storms with winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kilometers per hour in some parts of the state in the next two to three days.