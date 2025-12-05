Rajasthan reels under intense cold conditions, Fatehpur coldest at 1.9 deg C

Jaipur, Dec 5 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan reeled under intense cold conditions, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, the lowest in the state.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, minimum temperatures remained below 10 degrees Celsius across many regions.

The Met office said Fatehpur recorded 1.9 degrees, followed by 3.0 degrees in Sikar, 3.1 degrees in Nagaur, 3.2 degrees in Lunkaransar, 4.5 degrees in Churu, 4.8 degrees in Pilani on Friday morning.

The weather department added that dry conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the state for the next one week. PTI AG NB NB