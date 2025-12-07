Rajasthan reels under intense cold conditions, Fatehpur coldest at 3.5 degrees Celsius

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Rajasthan shivered on Saturday night with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the state's lowest minimum temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said.

According to the Met department, Lunkaransar (Bikaner) recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dausa at 6 degrees, Churu at 6.3 degrees, Vanasthali (Tonk) at 6.4 degrees and Jhunjhunu at 7.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

The department said a fresh but weak western disturbance is likely to cause partly cloudy skies in some parts of the state over the next few days.

Under its influence, the minimum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, providing relief from the cold wave, it said. PTI SDA APL APL