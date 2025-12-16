Rajasthan reels under intense cold, mercury below 10 deg C in most areas

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Several part of Rajasthan are reeling under intense cold with most areas recording minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

Fog enveloped several districts, including Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, early Tuesday morning, it said.

On Monday night, Fatehpur in Sikar recorded a low of 4 degree Celsius, while it was 5.6 degrees in Nagaur.

Other areas also experienced a sharp dip in temperatures with Sikar recording a low of 6 degrees Celsius, Dausa 6.2 degrees, Sirohi 6.6 degrees and Churu 6.8 degrees.

The MeT department has predicted that the mercury will remain near normal across most parts of the state, with light to moderate fog expected in some areas of both eastern and western Rajasthan. PTI SDA NB NB