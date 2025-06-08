Rajasthan reels under intense heat, Sri Ganganagar hottest at 47.4 deg C

Jaipur: Mercury soared in most parts of Rajasthan on Sunday as maximum temperature in several areas remained above the 45-degree mark with Sri Ganganagar being the hottest district in the state at 47.4 degrees Celsius.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has predicted that the state will continue to grapple with an intense heatwave in the coming days.

Bikaner on Sunday recorded a high of 46.0 degrees while it was 45.9 degrees in Barmer, 45.6 degrees in Churu, 45.4 degrees in Phalodi, 45.2 in Jaisalmer and 45 degrees Celsius in Kota.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of the state next week. The mercury is likely to touch 45 to 47 degrees in Bikaner division of north-western Rajasthan till June 11 and severe heatwave in some places, the meteorological centre said.

Similarly, strong dusty winds can blow at a speed of 30-40 kmph in Bikaner division and surrounding areas between June 8 and 10.