Rajasthan reels under severe cold, dense fog reduces visibility in many areas

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Rajasthan continued to reel under intense cold with many places engulfed by dense fog reducing visibility.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Sirohi at 4.9 degrees Celsius with the weather being mainly dry in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the Meteorological Centre Jaipur said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.9 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 6.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 6.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 6.8 degrees Celsius each in Sangaria, Hanumangarh and Ajmer.

A low of 7.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Churu, followed by 7.4 degrees Celsius each in Fatehpur (Sikar) and Ganganagar and 7 degrees Celsius in Alwar.

The minimum temperature in the capital Jaipur was 8.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The department has predicted light rains due to a new western disturbance on January 21 and 22.

Due to the dense fog, visibility was reduced in many areas. Three road accidents occurred near Kishangarh on Jaipur-Ajmer highway leaving two injured early Saturday, police said.

A bus hit another vehicle from behind due to reduced visibility from the fog. No one was injured in the accident and all the passengers were shifted to another bus.

In a separate accident a car collided with a truck, leaving the two people in the car injured. The third accident happened when a bus collided with another vehicle. PTI SDA OZ OZ