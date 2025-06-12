Rajasthan reels under severe heatwave, temperatures expected to soar further

Jaipur: Rajasthan, which is already buckling under severe heatwave, is expected to experience a further increase in heat and temperature, the Meteorological Department issued a warning on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the temperature in Sri Ganganagar reached an oppressive 48 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded in the country.

The temperature is expected to increase by one to two degrees Celsius in the western and northern parts of the state, with a maximum temperature of 47 to 48 degrees Celsius anticipated in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh of the Bikaner division from June 12 to 13, according to the weather office here.

A warning was issued for a severe heatwave and the continuation of high night temperatures in these areas.

For the next three days, maximum temperatures between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius and heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions of the state.

In some parts of Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions of the state, a period of thunderstorms and light rain may start from June 14 to 15, the forecast said, adding that there is also a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain in Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions on June 15 afternoon.

The maximum temperature in Sriganganagar on Wednesday was 48 degrees Celsius, which is 6.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Here, the mercury has gone above 47 degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day.