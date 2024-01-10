Rajasthan religious organisations send 2,100 oil casks to Sita Rasoi in Ayodhya

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, religious organisations in Rajasthan on Monday sent 2,100 casks of oil to the Sita Rasoi there.

It is a matter of good fortune to send supplies to the Sita Rasoi, said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who also flagged off a Ram Darbar procession from the Ganga Mata temple here to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma said ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Ram temple, there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the entire country, according to a statement.

The programme in Jaipur was organised by Dharmayatra Mahasangh Rajasthan and Shri Shyam Bhajan Sandhya Parivar Seva Samiti Jaipur.

Jaipur City MP Ramcharan Bohra and Hawamahal MLA Balmukundacharya were among those present in the programme. PTI AG ANB ANB