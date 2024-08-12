Rajasthan: Resident doctors in Jaipur go on strike over Kolkata medic's rape-murder

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) The Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors on Monday said they have decided to go on a strike in protest against the recent rape-murder of a medic in Kolkata.

The resident doctors took out a candle march and announced the strike demanding a transparent probe, adequate compensation to the Victim's family, implementation of the Central Protection Act and workplace safety measures at all medical colleges across the country.

Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) president Dr Manohar Siyol said that all non-essential services have been immediately suspended. However, essential services will remain unaffected during the protest, he said.

"As decided in the general body meeting, we are announcing the shutdown of elective services starting with immediate effect until our demands are fulfilled," Dr Siyol said.

Work in OPD, operation theatre and wards in SMS Government Hospital of Jaipur and hospitals attached to it will be affected due to the strike.