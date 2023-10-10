Rajasthan Rifle Association coach accused of raping, molesting players; FIR lodged

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Rifle Association coach has been booked for allegedly raping and molesting five women shooters over the past few years, police said Tuesday.

Advertisment

The FIR was lodged on Sunday based on a complaint by the joint secretary of the association on behalf of the victims.

The complaint said coach Shashikant Sharma raped two players and molested three others over the years. During the Green Cup tournament held in Italy earlier this year, the coach had allegedly forced one of the players to share a room with him, police said.

Malviya Nagar SHO Poonam Kumari said a preliminary investigation indicated that there could be more victims. It was alleged that the coach touched the players inappropriately, she said.

Advertisment

"A case was registered on Sunday under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 509 (sexual harassment) and sections of the POCSO Act," DCP (East) Gyanchand Yadav said.

Kumari said, "We have initiated an investigation. As one of the girls is a minor, charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act have also been filed against the coach. The statements of the victims have been recorded and medical exams are yet to be done. The accused is stated to be a habitual offender." The players had lodged a complaint over the matter with the Rajasthan Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association of India.

The coach is yet to be arrested, police said. PTI AG NSD NSD