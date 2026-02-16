Rajasthan rights panel seeks report on dog attack on Israeli tourist at Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that a stray dog attacked and bit an Israeli woman passenger at Jaipur International Airport.

The commission has also sought factual reports from six authorities, including the district administration and airport management.

In an order Monday, the commission, headed by Justice G R Moolchandani, issued notices on Monday to the Jaipur district magistrate, the police commissioner, the airport manager (Sanganer), officials of the Airports Authority and the Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

The commission referred to media reports stating that the passenger was attacked by a stray dog outside the arrival gate of Terminal 2 after arriving from Delhi and was seriously injured. The panel noted that the incident raises concerns regarding passenger safety at an international airport in a major tourist city.

Observing that similar incidents involving stray dogs have been reported earlier, the panel directed authorities to ensure that such occurrences do not recur within the airport premises or its surrounding areas.

In its order, the commission asked the airport management to reimburse the medical expenses of the injured passenger and provide appropriate compensation.

The matter has been listed for compliance report and further hearing on March 5, 2026. PTI AG AKY