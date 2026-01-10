Rajasthan roadways bus collides with pickup vehicle near Kotputli, around 25 injured

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) About 25 people were injured on Saturday after a Rajasthan Roadways bus collided with a pickup vehicle due to low visibility caused by dense fog on the Jaipur-Delhi NH-48, police said.

The accident occurred near Paota, following which the bus mounted onto the divider on the road.

All the injured were taken to the Paota sub-district hospital, from where the driver and two other passengers were referred to Jaipur for further treatment, officials said.

Pragpura Station House Officer (SHO) Bhajna Ram said a police team reached the spot upon receiving information about the accident.

Due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, the Delhi-bound bus rammed into the stationary pickup vehicle and mounted onto the divider, the officer said.

Traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted after the accident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.