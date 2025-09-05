Rajasthan Roadways bus runs over pedestrian in Bundi, one killed

Kota, Sep 5 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed after being run over by a Rajasthan Roadways bus in Bundi city on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 pm near Devpura when the bus, attached to Kota depot and heading to Jaipur, rammed into Lekhraj Gurjar of Awali Rojadi, Sadar Circle Inspector Ramesh Arya said.

He died on the spot, while another pedestrian seen walking with him in CCTV footage managed to escape escaped with minor injuries but was untraceable, the officer added.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The driver was detained and the bus was impounded.

A case has been registered against the accused driver under relevant sections, Arya said. The victim's body has been handed over to the family, he added.

In the CCTV footage the two men walking are seen walking on the roadside when the bus rammed into them and ran over Gurjar, while the other managed to flee the scene, police said. PTI COR OZ OZ OZ