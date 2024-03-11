Rajasthan Roadways wins National Public Bus Transport Excellence Award

Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Limited (Roadways) has been nominated for the National Public Bus Transport Excellence Award.

Roadways Chairperson Shreya Guha said this award is being given to it for providing higher productivity of personnel even with limited resources and for achieving better diesel average by its mechanical branch.

She said Rajasthan Roadways has been nominated for the award in the 64th annual conference to be organised by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings in New Delhi.

Executive Director (Mechanical) Ravi Soni will receive this award on March 15 on behalf of Roadways at India Habitat.