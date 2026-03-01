Rajasthan: Roof of govt school collapse; no one injured

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) The roof of a classroom in a government school in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district suddenly collapsed on Saturday afternoon, an official said. No one was injured as the teacher had evacuated the students in time.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday. The incident occurred at Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Government School in Nagla Bhagat village in the Sewar area, the official said.

He said that a teacher was briefing students about Holi celebrations when cracking sounds were heard from the ceiling and visible cracks began to widen.

The teacher immediately asked the children to rush out of the classroom. A few minutes after they moved out, the roof caved in, filling the room with dust and debris, the official from the education department said.

There were around 10 students in the classroom at the time and all escaped unhurt, he added.

The collapse in Bharatpur comes months after a tragic roof collapse in Jhalawar district in July last year, in which seven children died, and more than 20 were injured at a government school in Piplodi village. PTI SDA OZ OZ