Rajasthan: RUHS VC Sudhir Bhandari resigns

Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Vice Chancellor Dr Sudhir Bhandari resigned from his post on Thursday.

According to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson, Governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted his resignation.

The spokesperson said that Bhandari met Governor Mishra at Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation letter to him.

Mishra accepted the resignation with immediate effect. The charge of Vice Chancellor has been handed over to Dr Dhananjay Agarwal.

Aggarwal is senior professor of the department of Nephrology at Sawai Mansingh Medical College, Jaipur.

Rajasthan government on Tuesday relieved Dr Rajiv Bagarhatta, Principal of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College and Dr Achal Sharma, Superintendent of SMS Hospital, from their posts with immediate effect in connection with a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) case involving organ transplants.

In the wake of the case, Sudhir Bhandari was removed from the post of Chairman of the Steering Committee for State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTO) with immediate effect.

On April 1, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested three people for taking bribe in lieu of issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in connection with an organ transplant.

It is alleged that these officers were issuing fake NOCs in lieu of money.

The incident has led to action against many hospitals of Jaipur and an investigation ordered by Medical Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar. PTI AG VN VN