Rajasthan: Sambhar Lake witnesses early arrival of migratory birds

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan has received high inflow of water due to heavy rainfall this year leading to an early arrival of migratory birds ahead of winter, experts said.

The unusual phenomenon has brought cheer to bird watchers though concerns over avian botulism, a bacterial infection, have also resurfaced. However, the forest department is on alert, officials said.

Experts said that heavy monsoon rains and the inflow from seasonal rivers have raised the water level of the lake by five to seven feet at several points, which is the highest in recent years.

Bird expert Gaurav Dadhich said the water level at Sambhar dam and adjoining areas is significantly high and this has created a favourable habitat for migratory birds.

"The migration that usually begins in October has already started, and currently around 40,000 to 50,000 flamingos are present. This number is expected to rise substantially in the coming months," he claimed.

The forest department said precautions are being taken to prevent avian botulism- a bacterial infection that led to the death of thousands of birds in Sambhar in 2019.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jaipur, V Ketan Kumar said that staff have been deployed for ground patrolling and drone surveillance, while the quality of lake water is being monitored regularly.

"We are closely watching migration patterns and coordinating with NGOs and bird watchers. An SOP has also been issued to deal with any suspected case of infection," he said.

Sambhar Lake, spread over nearly 240 square kilometres across Jaipur, Nagaur and Ajmer districts, attracts thousands of migratory birds every year. Birds include flamingos, pelicans, shovelers and waders, among others.