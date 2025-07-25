Rajasthan school building collapse: Angry locals hold protest, blame administration for negligence

Jhalawar (Raj), Jul 25 (PTI) Parents and other locals on Friday held a protest over the school roof collapse incident in Pilodi village here in which seven students were killed and 28 injured, alleging negligence on the part of the administration and demanded compensation for the families of the victims.

The villagers started held their dharna by blocking a road at Guradi Choraha.

Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order, an official said.

Some of the students who were in the school premises during the incident also joined their parents in protest.

A student who witnessed the collapse said, "Some other students and I were sitting near the gate of a classroom. Some pieces of gravel started falling from above. Moments later, the classroom adjoining our classroom collapsed. Since we were sitting near the gate, we immediately rushed out." She said that her parents and other people present there started rescuing the students trapped under debris.

"We got scared and started crying," another student said.

The protesters demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the victims.

"The incident happened due to the negligence of the administration. A compensation of Rs 1 crore should be given by the government to the families who have lost their children," one of them said. PTI SDA ANM ZMN