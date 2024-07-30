Rajasthan schools to commemorate Article 370 abrogation, Congress condemns 'shameless' move

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan Education Department's academic calendar for new session in state government schools has sparked a political debate as it proposes to celebrate abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and birthday of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra criticised the BJP-led state government's decision, terming it as a "shameless" move to serve political interests.

The secondary education department calendar, Shivira Panchang, also proposes to observe Savarkar's birthday on May 28.

"Congress opposes this politicisation of education and imposing its divisive ideology on students," Dotasra said.

The calendar, which was released on Sunday, also features Surya Namaskar Diwas on February 4, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 7, Mother's Day-Father's Day on February 14, and Subhas Chandra Bose Diwas, also referred to as Desh Prem Diwas, on January 23.

Earlier, the primary school education department had published its annual calendar on July 9, incorporating the celebration of the Ram temple consecration.

After taking charge of the office on February 26, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar had criticised the historical portrayal of figures like Savarkar and Maharana Pratap, arguing that previous narratives unjustly glorified the Mughal emperor Akbar.

He had alleged that Savarkar's role in the freedom struggle was wrongly written in history.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi also condemned the new calendar, saying it is an attempt to politicise education and propagate Hindutva ideology.

The school education minister's approach lacks focus on education, instead it is intended towards teaching students about Savarkar, who apologised to the British instead of fighting against them, Chaturvedi alleged.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek defended the calendar and accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

Pareek asserted that the BJP's intention is to educate students about influential leaders like Savarkar and Maharana Pratap so that they can be inspired by them.

"The BJP government will ensure that students take inspiration from the lives and roles of great leaders like Maharana Pratap and Savarkar," he said.

The secondary education department calendar also encourages students' participation in school activities. It includes initiatives, such as "No Bag Day" on the second and fourth Saturdays, and celebration of national events, such as Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti. PTI AG BHJ BHJ