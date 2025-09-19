Rajasthan: SDM, additional administrative officer held while accepting Rs 80,000 bribe

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Friday arrested a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and additional administrative officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000, officials said.

Devi Singh, SDM of Dholpur district and Mukesh Kumar, additional administrative officer at the sub-district office, were caught while accepting the bribe.

Additional Director General (ACB) Smita Srivastava said Kumar had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant. The bribe was allegedly demanded in exchange for getting a receiver order for the complainant's disputed land.

After the complainant negotiated, he agreed to accept Rs 80,000. The money was collected in the office Friday on the instructions of SDM Singh, police said.

The team caught them while accepting the bribe and recovered the amount from Kumar's table and arrested both the accused.