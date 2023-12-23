Rajasthan sees light rains at isolated places

Jaipur: Light rains have been recorded at isolated places in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours due to the impact of western disturbance.

Advertisment

There was also an increase in night temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department.

Light rains were recorded in Bhilwara, Vanasthali, Jodhpur and Phalodi. The weather is likely to remain dry in the state during the next week.

Meanwhile, Fatehpur in Sikar was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius followed by Sangaria in Hanumangarh, where the night temperature was eight degrees.

With the clouds clearing, the minimum temperature is likely to drop again by two to three degrees Celsius during the next two days.