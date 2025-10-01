Rajasthan sees light to moderate rainfall

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the past 24 hours with some districts experiencing heavy showers.

Some areas in Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Karauli, Dausa and Nagaur recorded heavy rainfall, while Jaipur experienced extremely heavy rainfall during this period.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Viratnagar (Jaipur) with 117 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, according to the Met Department.

The department has forecast the possibility of more thunderstorms and rainfall on Wednesday, particularly over parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of the Shekhawati region comprising Sikar, Jhunjhunu districts and nearby areas.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue for the next two-three days across various parts of the state.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to get activated between October 5 and 8, which could lead to an increase in rainfall activity in the state. As per meteorologists, residents can expect a spike in rainfall intensity from October 6 to October 8. PTI SDA MNK MNK