Rajasthan sees light to moderate rainfall amid intense heatwave

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours amidst the intense heatwave across the state, the local Met office said on Friday.

The weather office stated that in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at some places in the Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer divisions.

While the weather remained dry in the remaining areas, the highest rainfall of 30 mm was recorded in Shahpura, Bhilwara.

Meanwhile, severe heatwave continues in the rest of the state.

The highest maximum temperature was 47.3 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar on Thursday, which is 4.8 degrees more than the normal range.

The period of severe heat and heatwave is likely to continue in the state, the Met department added.