Rajasthan sees rain in several places, max temp 43.6 deg Celsius in Jaiselmer

Jaipur: Parts of Rajasthan were sprayed with light to medium rain, while Kishanganj of Baran district was splashed with 21 mm of precipitation -– the highest --, authorities said on Saturday.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am today, Ajmer Tehsil recorded 17 mm rainfall, Dungargarh of Bikaner with 11 mm, and Peeplu of Tonk and Sujangarh of Churu, which received 100 mm each.

Several places in the state recorded rainfall ranging from 1 to 9 mm.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Jaisalmer at 43.6 degrees.

No heat wave/high night temperature was reported anywhere in the state.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 22.1 degrees in Sirohi.