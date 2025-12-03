Rajasthan sees sharp dip in night temperatures; 3.2 deg Celsius in Fatehpur, Lunkaransar

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Night temperatures dipped in parts of Rajasthan, with several areas recording readings below 10 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

According to a Met report, the lowest temperature was recorded in both Fatehpur (Sikar) and Lunkaransar (Bikaner), at 3.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Other places registering significant drops included Churu at 5 degrees Celsius, Nagaur at 5.5 degrees, and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) at 5.7 degrees.

Sikar recorded a minimum of 6 degrees, while Sriganganagar saw 7.1 degrees, followed by Jhunjhunu at 8.1 degrees. Alwar recorded 8.2 degrees, Dausa 8.8 degrees, and Jaisalmer 9.5 degrees.

Temperatures at other stations ranged from 10 degrees Celsius in Karauli to 15 degrees in Anta (Baran).

The department has predicted similar cold conditions in the coming days with the possibility of a cold wave in Jaipur and Bikaner divisions from Thursday. PTI SDA AKY PRK