Rajasthan sees slight rise in night temperatures; light rain likely on Dec 31

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Night temperatures increased marginally in parts of Rajasthan due to the influence of a western disturbance, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

Fatehpur (Sikar) was recorded as the coldest place on Monday night with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Vanasthali in Tonk, where the night temperature was 4.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Sikar recorded the minimum of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Pali 6.9 degrees, Alwar and Pilani 7 degrees, Churu 7.2 degrees, while the night temperature in Jhunjhunu was 8.2 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

Due to the western disturbance, light rain or drizzling is likely over some parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer divisions and Shekhawati region on December 31, according to the weather department.

Light rainfall activity is expected over parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on January 1, while the weather is likely to turn dry again from January 2, it said.

Dense fog is likely in the northern and western parts of the state between January 1 and 3.

Cold wave conditions are also expected in the Shekhawati region between January 2 and 4, and minimum temperatures are likely to drop to 2-4 degrees Celsius during this period, officials said.