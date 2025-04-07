Rajasthan sees upward trend in day temperatures, mercury soars 5-7 degrees above normal

Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) Several places in Rajasthan have been witnessing an upward trend in day temperatures with the mercury soaring five to seven degrees above normal on Monday, the meteorological department said.

The department has issued an alert for severe heat wave conditions over the next couple of days.

Barmer was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, 6.8 notches above normal, it said.

Jaisalmer recorded a high of 45.4 degrees Celsius followed by 44.4 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, 44.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 44.1 degrees Celsius in Kota, it added.

Other places also witnessed high temperatures -- 43.6 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 43.4 degree Celsius in Phalodi, and 43.3 degrees Celsius each in Jodhpur, Churu and Ganganagar, the weather officer said.

It said that Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has also issued a warning for heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota and Jaipur divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A western disturbance is likely to bring some relief with temperatures expected to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in parts of western and northern Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday, it added.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged the state government to make adequate arrangements in view of the heat wave.

“The Meteorological Department has predicted a heat wave from the second week of April. This is an unprecedented situation as heat waves are beginning earlier each year. It is also being said that 2025 could witness historic heat and this is the effect of global warming,” Gehlot said in a post on social media.

He said that, just as night shelters are set up during winter, shady and airy spots should be arranged in public places during summer.

Gehlot also stressed on strengthening medical preparedness in hospitals and advised people to avoid going out during afternoon hours unless necessary. PTI SDA OZ OZ