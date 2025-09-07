Rajasthan sends Rs 5 crore aid for disaster relief work in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sep 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand, which has seen landslides and floods in recent weeks.

In a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his Rajasthan counterpart, Bhajanlal Sharma, expressed deep condolences for the damage inflicted on the state in the recent disasters.

"In this difficult time of natural disasters, we consider the suffering of the people of Uttarakhand as our own pain," Sharma said. "The people of Rajasthan are standing shoulder to shoulder with the brothers and sisters of Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis." The Rajasthan CM expressed confidence that the rehabilitation and reconstruction work will be completed soon by the Dhami government.

Dhami said he was grateful to the Rajasthan CM and his government for the financial aid.

Officials in Uttarakhand said the financial aid will be used for relief and rehabilitation work in disaster-affected areas of the state.

According to official data of the State Emergency Operation Centre, 77 people died due to disasters in the state since April 1 this year, 94 are missing and 68 are injured.

A total of 229 houses have been completely damaged, while 1,828 houses have been partially damaged, it said.