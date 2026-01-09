Rajasthan: Senior engineer of public health department held for accepting iPhone as bribe in Jhalawar

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a senior engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district while allegedly accepting an iPhone as a bribe.

Acting on directions from the ACB headquarters, the Jhalawar unit caught Vishnu Chand Goyal, Superintending Engineer, red-handed while accepting an iPhone worth about Rs 84,000 from a contractor.

The complainant approached the bureau on January 5, alleging harassment and repeated demands for a bribe for repairing a pipeline leakage and hand pump, and land connection works being executed by him, ACB Director General Govind Gupta said.

According to the complaint, the accused earlier took Rs 25,000 for registration of work and continued to harass the complainant and his partner by raising objections, threatening removal from work.

The superintending engineer had also been demanding an iPhone since August, the complainant further alleged.

When the complainant met the superintending engineer regarding clearance of pending bills, the officer allegedly demanded an iPhone as bribe in return for passing the bills and stopping harassment.

A verification conducted on January 7 confirmed the demand for the iPhone, following which a trap was laid on Friday and the accused engineer was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.