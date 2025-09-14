Rajasthan: Senior litterateur Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni receives Hindi Sewa Award

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Senior litterateur Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni was presented with the Hindi Sewa Award on Sunday by the language and library department of the Rajasthan government here.

The award ceremony took place on Hindi Diwas at the Sawai Mansingh Medical College, where Dr Soni received the award in the art, culture, and tourism category. It was presented to him by Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa.

Dr Soni has published approximately fifteen original, translated, and edited works in Hindi and Rajasthani. He has also been honoured with the 'Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar' from the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, for his collection of Rajasthani poetry titled 'Rankhar'.

During the ceremony, other recipients of the Hindi Sewa Award included: Dr Krishna Kumar Kumawat for Hindi literature (fiction) for his novel 'Lakshya', Dr Moolchand Bohra for Hindi literature (non-fiction) for his educational essay collection 'Samjha Gaye Na!', Dr Anupam Chaturvedi and Dr Deepti Chaturvedi jointly for Constitution and law for their book 'Bharatiya Rajnitik Vyavastha', Professor Purnendu Ghosh for 'Scientific Thought Among Islands', Dr Himanshu Bhatia for medical science and health (Indian System of Medicine) for his book 'Cerebral Palsy: Agony, Story and Law', Manoj Gattani for philosophy, yoga, and spirituality for his book 'Man Sanatan', Dr. Vijay Biplavi and Dr Kunjan Acharya for their jointly written book 'Patrakaar Deendayal Upadhyaya' in mass communication, journalism, and cinema.

During the event, Bairwa emphasised that Hindi is not just a means of communication but also a symbol of nationality and India's cultural heritage.

He underscored the significant role Hindi has played in preserving the continuity of Indian civilisation, culture, and traditions, encouraging everyone to speak Hindi with pride.