Rajasthan: Several districts witness protests over Pahalgam terror attack

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan on Friday witnessed protests against the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Hindu outfits gave bandh calls across many districts. Consequently, markets in Udaipur, Kota, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts remained partially closed.

In Udaipur's Jhalol, slogans, such as "Pakistan Murdabad", were raised, while the flag of Pakistan was burnt in Jaisalmer's Hanuman Chowk by VHP members.

Similar protests were also held in Kota and Banswara.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen also participated in the protests, and their leaders wore black ribbons during Friday prayers in Jaipur. Party's state vice president Lukman Khan and others wore black ribbons in protest against the incident.

However, there was some resistance, too, against the bandh call.

In Sikar, some Bajrang Dal workers tried to forcefully remove carts of fruits and vegetables on Fatehpur road in protest, but police intervened.

The workers had a brief altercation with the police over the issue.

Similarly, a group of protesters confronted some residents in Mohalla Karigaran of Sikar city, but the police arrived at the scene to address the situation.

