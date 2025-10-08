Rajasthan shows tremendous growth in online shopping during annual sales festival: Amazon India

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Rajasthan has shown tremendous growth in online shopping driven by product categories such as smartphones, electronics, fashion and beauty, and home and kitchen during the annual sales festival, a senior official of Amazon India said on Wednesday.

"The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which began on September 22, has seen enthusiastic participation from customers and sellers across Rajasthan, with strong growth across smartphones, electronics, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, everyday needs, groceries and large appliances," Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President at Amazon India, said.

He said that "Diwali Special" deals and offers across categories have seen special attention from the customers.

The company's expanded logistics network has resulted in speedy delivery across the region, with 1-day deliveries improving by over 50 per cent in Jaipur and 2-day deliveries by more than 70 per cent in Jodhpur, he added.

"The response from customers is high this time. From premium TVs and precious jewellery to everyday essentials, the state has shown tremendous growth in online shopping. With the support of GST savings, bank and Amazon Pay offers, we are making shopping more affordable and rewarding for customers across the state," he said.