Cold wave grips Rajasthan; rainfall expected on January 8-9

Jaipur: Cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Saturday with Sikar recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius and Sirohi 4.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said here.

According to the meteorological department, Bikaner recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 6.5 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 6.7 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 7.4 degrees Celsius and Chittorgarh 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather was dry and a cold wave swept through many places in eastern Rajasthan, the department said.

The officials said thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in the state during January 8-9 due to the influence of an active western disturbance.