Rajasthan: Six killed, 14 injured as tempo carrying pilgrims collides with trailer in Jodhpur

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Six people were killed, and 14 others injured when a tempo carrying pilgrims collided with a trailer loaded with grain sacks on the Jodhpur-Balesar stretch of National Highway 125 early Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near the Khari Beri village in the Jodhpur district.

The tempo, carrying around 20 pilgrims from Gujarat's Banaskantha and Dhansura areas and heading to Ramdeora, was hit by the speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction, Balesar SHO Moolsingh Bhati said.

"Three women died on the spot, apart from three others. Their bodies have been kept at the Balesar hospital mortuary. The 14 injured people were rushed to the hospital, from where they were referred to the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur," Bhati said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.