Rajasthan: Six people killed in two road accidents

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Six people were killed in two road accidents in Balotra and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Three pilgrims died, and as many were grievously injured after a mini truck rammed into a camper car and then ran over pedestrians on the Bharatmala Expressway in Balotra district, officials said.

Seven pilgrims from Jalore district were walking along the highway to the Rani Bhatiyani Mata temple in Jasol when the accident occurred near the Asotra-Muthli village on Sunday night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Derawar Singh.

Sikaram (35), Jalaram (34) and Mahesharam (30), all residents of Bagoda in Jalore district, died on the spot, police said, adding the injured were rushed to a hospital, and the mini truck was seized.

In another incident on Sunday, three people, including a father and his son, were killed after being run over by a trailer truck in Suratgarh town of Sri Ganganagar district, police said.

Police said two motorcycles collided head-on, causing the riders to fall on the road. While trying to avoid them, the driver of the trailer truck swerved off the road and hit three people riding a motorcycle.

The deceased were identified as Adaram (50), his son Ramkumar (32), residents of Sindhuwala village, and Imilal (48) of Sheopura, police said. PTI AG NSD NSD