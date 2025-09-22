Rajasthan: Six teens drown in Parvati river in separate incidents in Kota, Baran

Kota, Sep 22 (PTI) Six teenagers drowned in the Parvati river in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Kota and Baran districts within 24 hours, police said on Monday.

In Kota's Khatoli area, four boys -- Sonu Suman, Mohit Suman, Ashfaque and Ayush Gurjar (all aged 16 to 17) -- slipped into deep water near Chuara Dham on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border around 1.30 on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivan Joshi said.

The body of Ayush was recovered, while the search operations by State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are underway to trace the remaining three, he said.

The teenagers, residents of the local area, had likely gone to visit Chuara Dham, a place of worship, when the incident occurred, police added.

In a similar incident on Sunday afternoon, five boys were swept away by a strong current while bathing under a bridge over the Parvati river in the Atru area of Baran district.

Three of them managed to swim to safety, while Vishal (17) and Subhan Mohammed (13), both residents of Khedliganj in Atru town, drowned.

Their bodies were recovered on Monday morning and handed over to their families after post-mortem, Assistant Sub-Inspector Babulal said.