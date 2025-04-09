Rajasthan sizzles at 46.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi sees April's highest minimum temperature in 3 years

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, and Delhi on Wednesday recorded its highest minimum temperature in April in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rajasthan's Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state over the last 24 hours at 46.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the period of severe heat wave in the state is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

However, due to the activation of a new western disturbance, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds at speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, and light rain at some places in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Jodhpur divisions on April 10-11.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded its highest minimum temperature in April in three years, with the mercury settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above normal, according to the IMD.

"Yesterday, warm night conditions were observed only at Palam. Today, they have been recorded at all five synoptic stations," the IMD said.

In both 2024 and 2023, the minimum temperature had not touched 25 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The highest minimum temperature in 2024 was 24 degrees Celsius, while in 2023, it was 23.6 degrees, as per data.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and issued a 'yellow alert' for heat wave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in Delhi at 8.30 am was 51 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was at 233.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph. The weather department has issued a 'yellow alert' for the next two days.

Light rain and snow are likely at a few places of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday and light to moderate rainfall in many parts of Shimla, Sirmaur Solan and Kangra on Friday, the weather department said.

It also predicted hailstorms at isolated places in the mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, while Bhuntar, Dharamshala and Sundernagar experienced severe heat.

In the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the IMD on Wednesday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 km per hour in parts of the state from April 9 to 13.

The IMD forecast thunderstorms at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

"A well-marked low pressure area over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal persists over the same region at 8:30 am on Wednesday, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels," the IMD said in a press release.

The weather system is likely to move northwards and further recurve in the north–northeastwards direction to gradually weaken over the central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, it said.

It further said that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2–4 degrees Celsius across NCAP, Yanam and SCAP over the next three days.

For Rayalaseema, the IMD forecast an increase of up to 3 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature during the same period.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecast heat wave conditions in 56 mandals of the state on Wednesday.

The agency identified 25 mandals for likely impact, including six in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district, five in Eluru, one in East Godavari, and nine in Guntur, among others.

"Severe heat wave conditions are likely to impact Rampachodavaram mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Polavaram and Velerupadu in Eluru district on Wednesday," APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh said in a press release.