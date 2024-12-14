Rajasthan: SOG arrests 15 accused for cyber fraud

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested 15 accused for committing a cyber fraud of Rs 80 lakh with an elderly woman in Ajmer district.

The accused kept the woman under 'digital arrest' for a week in November and transferred the funds in 150 different bank accounts to finally invest in crypto currency, ADG (SOG) VK Singh said in a statement.

The SOG team has recovered Rs 13 lakh cash, 27 mobile phones, 43 debit cards, 19 bank passbooks, 15 cheque books and 16 SIMs from the accused, he added.

Singh said the arrested accused are being interrogated for their involvement in other similar crimes. PTI AG AS AS