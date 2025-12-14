Rajasthan SOG arrests 3 trainee SIs, dummy candidate in 2021 police recruitment scam

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested three trainee sub-inspectors and one dummy candidate in connection with alleged irregularities in SI recruitment-2021.
ADG SOG Vishal Bansal said that a team led by DIG Paris Deshmukh carried out a detailed analysis of records from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).
This led to the identification of suspicious records for 10 trainee sub-inspectors. Among them, the written exam documents of three were subjected to handwriting and signature verification by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
The FSL report proved that the three trainees had illegally used dummy candidates to pass the exam.
The arrested trainee sub-inspectors have been identified as Kunal Choudhary, Chunaram Jat and Ashok Kumar Khileri.
Dummy candidate Ashok Kumar Khinchad is a Gram Vikas Adhikari (village development officer), and he appeared in the exam in place of Kunal Chaudhary, a senior official said.
They were arrested on Saturday and taken into police custody for further investigation.
The SOG is currently questioning two trainee sub-inspectors to identify the dummy candidates who appeared on their behalf.
A total of 137 individuals have been arrested in this case so far, including 63 trainee sub-inspectors. PTI SDA HIG HIG