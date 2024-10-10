Rajasthan SOG arrests two foreign nationals in fraud case

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested two foreign nationals in connection with a fraud case.

Additional Director General of SOG, V K Singh, said a Jaipur-based businessman came in contact with the accused through social media and they got Rs 32.35 lakh transferred to their accounts in the name of seed business.

Later, the businessman came to know that it was a fraud approached the police. After investigation, the SOG, with the help of immigration department and Mumbai police, nabbed Udochukwu Charles Eke, a citizen of Nigeria, at the Mumbai airport on September 29 and was brought to Jaipur, Singh said.

During interrogation, he revealed the involvement of Joy Donkor, a citizen of Ghana. She was held in Delhi.

The official said that the accused are suspected to have committed similar frauds with several people in different Indian states and they are being interrogated. PTI SDA KVK KVK