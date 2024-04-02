Rajasthan SOG detains 15 trainee sub-inspectors in paper leak case

Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) on Tuesday detained 15 trainee sub-inspectors from the state police academy for questioning in a 2021 recruitment paper leak case.

V K Singh, Additional Director General, SOG and the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing paper leak cases, said the trainees were detained based on facts that came up during the investigation of the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment paper leak case.

Last month, the SOG had arrested 15 trainee sub-inspectors in the case. Some of them allegedly used dummy candidates to clear the exam.