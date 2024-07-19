Rajasthan: Sold by aunt 3 yrs ago, girl turns up at police station with infant

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl turned up at a police station here saddled with a two-month-old baby and revealed a trail of crimes which began three years ago when she was sold to a man in Haryana by her aunt.

The infant was not the only child in her three years long captivity. She had left her first child, which she gave birth to when she was 12, at the home of the man's family in Haryana.

Since her complaint, three people, including the paternal aunt of the girl, have been arrested for allegedly trading the girl, 11 at the time, police said on Friday.

Sandeep Yadav and Satveer Yadav, both residents of Badhwana village of Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana, had "bought" the girl for Rs 2 lakh from her aunt three years ago, Murlipura SHO Sunil Kumar said.

In the three years she lived in Haryana village, the girl was forced to give birth twice – at 12 and 14.

According to the SHO, the girl managed to escape and lodge a complaint at the Murlipura Police Station here on Tuesday.

She said she used to live with her parents in Murlipura but was sent to her aunt in Neemrana after a fight. Instead of taking care of the girl, the aunt sold her to a family in Haryana, the officer said.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Sandeep from a cement factory in Ambala, whereas his father Satveer was arrested by another police team in Badhwana village of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

The two were booked on charges of IPC sections 376(2)(N) (rape in context of live-in relationship) and 376AB (rape of a woman under 12 years of age), as well as kidnapping, criminal intimidation, trafficking, and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The woman who sold the girl was arrested Friday from Behror town of Rajasthan.

"The paternal aunt of the victim girl who sold her to the accused in Haryana was taken into custody from Behror town and has also been arrested today and is being further interrogated," DCP West Amit Kumar said.

The matter has been handed over to an Additional SP level rank officer.