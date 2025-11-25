Rajasthan Speaker administers oath to newly elected Congress MLA

Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday administered the oath to newly elected Congress MLA Pramod Jain Bhaya, an official spokesperson said.

Bhaya took the oath in Hindi in the assembly. Extending his greetings, Speaker Devnani congratulated the newly elected member.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, several MLAs, the assembly principal secretary and other officials were present on the occasion.

Bhaya won the Anta assembly seat in the recently held bypoll, which was necessitated after BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.

The ruling BJP has 118 seats in the house of 200, while Congress holds 67 seats, Bharat Adivasi Party has four, BSP has two, and RLD has one seat, and eight are independent MLAs. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ