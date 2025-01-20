Rajasthan speaker admitted to Jaipur hospital after falling sick during conference in Bihar

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Rajasthan assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani was admitted to a government hospital in Jaipur on Monday after he was brought in a plane from Patna, where he fell sick during a conference.

Advertisment

Devnani brought to Jaipur late evening on Monday and was shifted to the ICU, Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari said.

The speaker fell sick during the All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) in Bihar Assembly and was rushed to a hospital in Patna in the afternoon.

SMS Medical College principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari, principal specialist (surgeon) of SMS hospital and registrar of Rajasthan Medical Council Dr Girdhar Goyal and the speaker's son Mahesh Devnani immediately left for Patna in an aircraft.

Advertisment

After primary examination at the Patna hospital, the speaker was brought to Jaipur in the plane.

Devnani complained of uneasiness at the AIPOC being held in Patna. He reached the Bihar capital on Sunday along with the assembly's special secretary Bharat Bhushan Sharma.

"His condition is stable. Necessary examinations have been done, and he is under observation" Dr Maheshwari said, and ruled out the possibility of a cardiac arrest. PTI SDA SKY SKY