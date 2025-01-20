Rajasthan speaker falls sick during event in Bihar; his son, doctors from Jaipur leaving for Patna

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Two senior doctors and Rajasthan assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani's son are leaving for Patna after the speaker fell sick during the All India Presiding Officers Conference in Bihar Assembly and was rushed to a hospital in Patna.

SMS Medical College principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari, principal specialist (surgeon) of SMS hospital and registrar of Rajasthan Medical Council Dr Girdhar Goyal accompanied the speaker's son Mahesh Devnani are leaving for Patna in an aircraft.

Devnani suddenly fell sick in Patna where he was representing Rajasthan at the AIPOC. He reached Patna on Sunday along with assembly's special secretary Bharat Bhushan Sharma.

Maheshwari said, "I spoke to the speaker over the phone. He appears to be stable. I, along with Dr Girdhar Goyal and the speaker's son, am leaving for Patna," Maheshwari said.

The doctor said Devnani's health check up was done in Patna and he is likely to be brought back to Jaipur in the aircraft. PTI SDA SKY SKY