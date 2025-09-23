Rajasthan Speaker inspects Ajmer bus stand, issues directions for repairs

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of roadways bus stand in Ajmer.

Expressing displeasure over the accumulation of garbage and deteriorating infrastructure, he instructed roadways officials to take immediate corrective action.

Devnani, who is also the MLA from Ajmer North, said that the bus stand would be developed in a planned manner to cater to the needs of public for the next 50 years.

"The public has been voicing concerns about the condition of the bus stand for a long time. Today, I conducted an inspection with officials from the district administration, the municipal corporation and the roadways department," Devnani said, adding that several portions of the building were beyond repair.

Devnani said last year the chief minister announced the development of 10 bus stands across the state, including Ajmer. This process is going on and would be completed soon, he said.

He instructed officials to enhance cleanliness in the bus stand, close unsafe areas and repair the damaged sections.

He also asked them to shift the bus depot to a new location and complete repairs of the building soon.

Ajmer District Collector Lok Bandhu was also present during the visit.