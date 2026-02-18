Rajasthan speaker orders probe into purchase 'irregularities' of food items at tribal hostels

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday directed a thorough probe into alleged irregularities in the purchase of food items in tribal residential hostels following heated exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition in the House.

The direction came after opposition MLAs expressed dissatisfaction with Tribal Area Development Department Minister Babulal Kharadi's reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Arjun Singh Bamaniya during Question Hour.

Kharadi informed the House that a committee has been constituted to inquire into the alleged irregularities. The panel comprises the financial advisor, additional district education officer, accounts officer and assistant accounts officer.

He said the department had earlier directed hostels to procure food items from cooperative consumer stores. However, when the stores expressed an inability to supply the ration within two months, the hostels purchased supplies from the open market.

“Action will be taken as per rules against officials found guilty," the minister assured the House.

Kharadi informed the Assembly that Rs 3.42 lakh had been paid to the Ashram Hostel at Sallopat in Banswara, which is also under scrutiny.

Amid the disruption in the assembly on the matter, Devnani intervened and directed that a thorough investigation be conducted.

Earlier, in a written reply to Bamaniya's starred question, the minister said students residing in government-run tribal ashram hostels are being provided meals as per a prescribed daily menu, including breakfast, fruits, milk, biscuits and tea. A copy of the menu was tabled in the House.

He also said that no tenders were floated for the supply of food items to ashram hostels in 2024-25 and 2025-26. Copies of invoices related to food supplies for August and September 2025 for hostels at Sallopat and Khedawadlipada (Banswara), Suhagpura (Pratapgarh) and Raghunathpura (Dungarpur) were laid on the table of the House.

During the discussion, the Congress leader questioned Kharadi over variations in procurement rates of food items across different hostels. According to opposition members, the minister was unable to clarify the differences in rates, prompting Congress MLAs to press for answers.

The speaker directed the matter to be examined in detail, bringing the debate to a close. PTI AG OZ OZ