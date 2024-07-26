Rajasthan Speaker to give ruling on Monday over 'abusive language' used by Congress MLA

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday ruled that he will give a decision on Monday in the matter of alleged "abusive language" used by a Congress MLA in the House.

BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani raised this issue and said during the debate on grant demands in the House, former minister and senior Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal used "abusive language".

Devnani said this is indeed a very serious matter. It is "reprehensible and shameful" that such words came out of the mouth of a senior MLA who is a former minister, he added.

"This has not been the tradition of this House. I will give my decision on this after watching the entire video myself and discussing it with the parliamentary minister and others day after tomorrow," the Speaker said.

Kriplani said the dignity of the Rajasthan Assembly has fallen due to such "unparliamentary language". He demanded strict action against the Congress MLA.

