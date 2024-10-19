Rajasthan Special Operations Group detains 28 people in 2023 paper leak case

Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Saturday raided multiple locations in seven districts of the state simultaneously and detained 28 people, including five women in a paper leak case.

The SOG teams conducted raids in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur and Hanumangarh districts. More than half-a-dozen government employees are among the detained people, ADG ATS and SOG V K Singh said.

The action was taken in connection with irregularities in Revenue Officer Grade II and Executive Officer Class-IV (Local Self Government Department) Competitive Examination-2022 conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on May 14 last year.

The RPSC had issued a list of candidates who cleared the written exam and conducted eligibility checks of the candidates through counselling from December 11 to 13, 2023. Some serious observations were found by the RPSC following which the suspected candidates were called for re-verification.

It was found that six candidates from the same village -- Khajwana of Nagaur district -- were there in the list and they did not have knowledge or information of general nature. The RPSC then prepared a confidential report and sent to the SOG for investigation.

Taking the matter seriously, the ADG SOG constituted a team which conducted technical analysis and field verification of the report of the Commission and obtained confidential information about the suspected gang of paper leak.

The investigation report revealed that one Tulcharam Kaler and his other associates together obtained the paper before the examination and made the candidates cheat through Bluetooth.

"In this case, a total of 28 suspects including 12 candidates involved in the conspiracy of paper leak and use of Bluetooth have been detained today," he said.

Bhavna Goswami, the wife of the nephew of Bluetooth gang kingpin Tulcharam Kaler, is among those detained.

"During the primary investigation from the arrested suspects, facts of irregularities in other recruitment examinations have also come to light. More than half-a-dozen suspects are government employees. A special team has been formed to investigate the case," he added. PTI SDA KSS KSS